 Gwalior Violence: Over 700 Booked, 9 Arrested For Attacking Police, Damaging Vehicles Of Collector & Other Officials
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Over 700 people have been booked, while nine persons have been arrested for inciting violence and attacking policemen Gwalior on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday at Phool Bagh Maidan in Gwalior when Gurjar community members gathered at the Collectorate to submit a memorandum, and a few of them turned violent. Vehicles of collector, SDM and other officials were vandalised, while dozen of policemen were attacked.

article-image

When the police attempted to stop them, a confrontation ensued, leading to the destruction of over 50 vehicles, including those belonging to senior officials such as the SP, Collector, and Commissioner. Several police personnel sustained injuries during the incident. After causing significant disruption, the troublemakers dispersed to the national highway, where they caused traffic congestion.

Subsequently, the police have registered cases against the involved parties in various police stations in the city. Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena reported that FIRs have been filed against agitators in two police stations, two FIRs in university police stations, and one FIR in the Bilua police station.

Apart from the nine arrests, the police have launched investigations to identify and apprehend others responsible for the violence.

article-image

