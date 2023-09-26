 MP: BJP Fields New Joinee Monica Batti From ST Reserved Amarwara Seat
Monica joined the Bhartiya Janta Party recently and was given the party membership by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after releasing the second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, BJP on Tuesday announced Monica Batti as candidate from Amarwara (ST) seat.

Monica left Bhartiya Gondwana Party a week ago to join the Bhartiya Janta Party. She was given the party membership by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

In the 2018 elections, Monica Batti’s father Manmohan Shah Batti lost to Congress’ Kamlesh Shah. Since Batti joined the saffron pary, Congress has been accusing her and her father of being anti-hindu. 

Recently, Congress released a video of Manmohan Batti. Based on the video, it alleged that Monica Batti's father was an opponent of Hindu religion, who had established a ‘Ravana’ statue in his home village Deori. 

BJP released second list on Monday

Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due this year-end, fielding seven Lok Sabha members including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

It also fielded BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

