 Congress Protests Postponement Of Red Cross Polls In MP's Neemuch
The elections, conducted on August 25 after a 16-year gap, were abruptly halted before vote counting began

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
Congress Protests Postponement Of Red Cross Polls In MP's Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest in Neemuch on Tuesday over the last-minute postponement of Red Cross Society elections, alleging political interference by ruling party leaders.

The protest rally, led by District Congress president Tarun Baheti, began at Gandhi Bhawan and culminated at Four Zero Square, where party workers raised slogans of “Vote thief! Vote thief!” A memorandum was placed at the feet of the Bharat Mata statue in symbolic protest.

The memorandum stated that political interference in organisations like the Red Cross undermines public faith. Several senior Congress leaders, including former district president Anil Chaurasia, joined the protest.

