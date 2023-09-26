MP Elections 2023: With Focus On Malwa Region, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Shajapur On Sept 30

MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Address Public Meeting In Shajapur On September 30 | ANI/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will address first public gathering in poll bound Madhya Pradesh on September 30. With focus on Malwa region, Gandhi will visit Kalapipal of Shajapur district.

Notably, Malwa-Nimar region constitutes for around 30% of the Madhya Pradesh assembly seats, of which majority are tribal-dominated.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee vice president (organization) informed the media persons about the visit on Tuesday. He said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had received historic and unprecedented affection from the people in Madhya Pradesh. “Rahul Gandhi's visit to Shajapur will prove to be decisive for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections,” he added.

It is noteworthy that political parties have tightened their seat belts for the assembly elections due in November this year. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi marked his seventh visit to the state in merely six months.

Akhilesh to kick-start campaigning from tomorrow

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to begin his party's election campaign. According to a statement by Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav will address a public gathering in Rewa's Sirmaur constituency.

