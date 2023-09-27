Indore Weather: Day Temp Close To 33 Degrees Celsius Mark Increases By Three Degrees In 24 Hours

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather conditions in the city continued to play truant as the day temperature has been fluctuating for the last one week.

The temperature which had dropped to 29 degrees Celsius on Monday increased to 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Similarly, the day temperature on Saturday was 30 degrees Celsius which was lower than 32 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday.

On Tuesday, the city’s weather conditions remained hot and humid in the morning with temperature rising continuously. Later, it rained in some parts of the city in the afternoon and the level of humidity increased to an unbearable level. Light showers lashed the city in the evening again.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature may increase and decrease again by couple of degrees in the next two days and there is likely to be no major change in the night temperature.

“The sky remained cloudy and the wind speed was recorded at around 6 kilometres per hour and humidity was 80 per cent,” the Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

“Various cyclonic circulations are taking place around the state due to which humidity incursion is taking place. The cloudy conditions are result of the same,” the weatherman said.

Read Also President Murmu In MP Today, Reaches Indore To Attend India Smart Cities Conclave

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)