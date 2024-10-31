MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter; Despite Continued Rainfall In Mandla, Balaghat, & More

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This October in Madhya Pradesh followed a similar trend to previous years. The monsoon officially withdrew on October 15, leaving many districts with heavy rains before it exited. However, rainfall continued due to active weather systems, creating a mix of warm days and cooler nights. This October's blend of warm days and cool nights remains a characteristic transition into the winter season for the state.

The weather forecast indicates mostly clear skies in major districts like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur over the next 24 hours. In southern and eastern areas, some cloud cover may linger, with light drizzles expected in isolated locations. In the past 24 hours, light rainfall was recorded in Mandla, Balaghat, Singrauli, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Rising Daytime Temperatures in Central and Northern MP

Daytime temperatures are significantly high in many cities. Khajuraho recorded 37.2°C, with Guna and Gwalior close behind at 36.5°C and 36.4°C, respectively. Ratlam, Damoh, and Satna also reported temperatures around 35°C or higher, showing the contrast between warm days and cooler nights.

A cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently affecting southern parts of the state. Districts such as Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Burhanpur, Balaghat, and Seoni may see its influence, along with parts of eastern MP. Malwa and Nimar regions may also experience cloudy skies.

Cool Nights Below 20°C in Many Places

As October nears its end, Pachmarhi remains the coldest in the state, with temperatures dropping to 14.8°C in recent nights. In Rajgarh, Raisen, Betul, and other regions, nighttime temperatures are recorded below 20°C. The complete list of recent minimum temperatures is as follows:

Pachmarhi: 14.8°C

Rajgarh: 17°C

Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone: 18.4°C

Indore: 19.4°C

Gwalior: 19.8°C

October's Pattern of Warm Days, Cool Nights

The last week of October typically sees cooler nights and warmer days across Madhya Pradesh. Over the past decade, this has been the standard pattern. The weather department attributes this to October being a "changeover period," where clear skies bring warm days and cool nights. Western disturbances in North India have also led to sporadic rainfall in recent days, which resumed on October 27 in several districts after a brief break.

The monsoon officially exited the state on October 15, but active systems have sustained rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, light rainfall was recorded in Devash, Sehore, Ujjain, Indore, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, and Chhindwara.