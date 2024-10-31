Indore: Pollution Surge on Diwali; Respiratory Patients Advised To Avoid Morning Walks, Others To Delay For Week

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali festivities often bring a spike in pollution due to the extensive use of firecrackers, leading to worsening conditions for individuals with respiratory illnesses. With Indore's Air Quality Index (AQI) already exceeding 200, experts warn that pollution levels peak in the morning after nighttime celebrations.

As a result, those with respiratory issues are advised to refrain from morning walks for at least a week. For those venturing outside during the day, wearing a mask is strongly recommended. Even those without respiratory conditions should consider going out only after sunlight helps to disperse the pollutants.

Expert Advice for Respiratory Patients

According to pulmonologists, respiratory patients, including those with asthma, bronchitis, COPD, and allergies, should exercise extra caution during and after Diwali. The smoke and harmful gases from firecrackers release chemicals like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, which can exacerbate breathing difficulties and inflame the lungs.

Symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness should not be ignored, and medical advice should be sought promptly.

Precautions to Follow

Chest and asthma specialist Dr Pramod Jhanwar advises respiratory patients to stay indoors during high pollution hours and suggests a few key precautions:

-Delay Morning Walks: Avoid morning outings right after Diwali. If necessary, head out later in the morning to reduce exposure.

-Wear N95 Masks: Use N95 masks to filter out pollutants and minimize harmful exposure.

-Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep the lungs clear and supports overall respiratory health.

-Keep Essential Medicines Handy: Carry any required medication and seek medical assistance if symptoms worsen.