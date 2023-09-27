Indore Bags National Smart City Award, Madhya Pradesh Declared As The 'Best State' At Indian Smart Cities Conclave

Indore Bags National Smart City Award, MP Wins In Best State Category At Indian Smart Cities Conclave | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bagged the top spot in National Smart Cities category while Madhya Pradesh was declared 'Best State' at Indian Smart Cities Conclave 2023 being held in Indore on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Member of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

President Murmu will present as many as 66 awards to the winners in different categories during the two-day conclave underway at Brilliant Convention Centre.

Indore also bagged first position in sanitation, urban environment and water categories in the country.

In the National Smart Cities category, Surat and Agra bagged the second and third positions respectively. For the best state award, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had a tie for the third spot while Tamil Nadu got the second position.

FP Photo

On the other hand, Chandigarh bagged the Best Union Territory Award.

MP's achievements due to public particiaption: Chouhan

Along with President Murmu, the conclave was attended by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister, MoHUA), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav, Kaushal Kishore and others.

CM Chouhan said that whatever Indore and MP have achieved is because of public participation .

'Chappan Dukan is pride of Indore'

Speaking at the event, union minister Hardeep Puri praised Indore for being a model of urban development. “Chappan Dukan (smart street food market) is the pride of Indore,” he said.

FP Photo

“The Smart City project has an important role to play in making India a developed nation by 2047. I haven't seen any project growing as fast as Smart City. Even Covid failed to check its growth. MP, which was awarded the best state award in India Smart Cities Award, has set a new benchmark,” he added.

At the end of the event, Chouhan presented a Gond painting to the President as a gift.

Read Also President Murmu In MP Today, Reaches Indore To Attend India Smart Cities Conclave

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)