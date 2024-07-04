Madhya Pradesh: Budget Size To Double In Five Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The budget size would be doubled in coming five years, declared Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while discussing budget provisions with mediapersons on Wednesday.

Applauding the budget, he said that the state government would bear fee burden of those aspiring for UPSC, MPSC and other exams. Stating that state capital's connectivity to Chambal, Malwa and Vindhya region would be enhanced, Yadav said that a few four lanes would be converted into six-lanes.

Yadav said that two-month waiting list for air taxi indicated that air connectivity was getting a good response. He said that an opportunity had created in the field of pilot training for aeroplanes and helicopter.

Estimated revenue receipts are of Rs 2,63,344 crore, including state taxes of Rs 1,02,097 crore, stateís share in central taxes Rs 95,753 crores, non tax revenue Rs 20,603 crores and grant-in-aid of Rs 44,891 crores.

In comparison to budget estimate of 2023-24, 18% increase in state own tax revenue is estimated for 2024-25. Likewise, in comparison to budget estimate of 2023-24, it is estimated that capital expenditure will see jump of 15 %.

A sum of Rs 40,804 crore has been earmarked for schedule tribe sub plan and Rs 27,900 crore for Scheduled caste sub plan.

The capital outlay for 2024-25 is estimated at 4.25% of the stateís gross domestic product. The interest payment for 2024-25 is 10.40 % of the total revenue receipts. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 4.11 % of the state GSDP.

Road and Bridges

Rs 10,000 crore for construction and maintenance of roads and bridges.

1,000-km roads to be constructed and 2,000-km roads renovated under Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

299-km of Atal Pragati Path, 900-km of Narmada Pragati Path, 676-km Vindhya Expressway, 450-km Malwa-Nimad Vikas Path, 330-km of Bundelkhand Vikas Path and 746-km of Madhya Bharat Vikas Path to be constructed in next five years.

PHE

Rs 10,279 crore earmarked for PHE. Government aims to provide drinking water in every home.

Energy

Rs 19,406 crore provisioned for energy sector, which is Rs 1,046 crore more than the lastyear.

100MW floating solar plant has come up on backwater of dam in Omkareshwar.

Solar projects of 1400MW underway in Chambal sector. One of its portions will be developed as hybrid project along with energy conservation.

Irrigation

Rs 13 596 crore earmarked for irrigation projects. Irrigation capacity to be developed to cover 65 lakh hectare by 2025-26. Govt plans to cover 1 crore hectare under irrigation by 2028-29. Currently, irrigation capacity has been developed in around 50 lakh hectare.

Agriculture and allied sector

State government has provisioned Rs 66,605 crore for Agriculture and Allied Sectors and it is 23% more than the last budget. To promote research in agriculture sector, establishment of gram research centre in Ujjain and mustard research centre in Gwalior is proposed in the budget.

Rs 11065 crore have been provisioned for free electricity supply on use of electric pump till 5 horse power to one hectare land owner from SC/ST category and subsidy given to farmers (till 10 horse power) under Atal Krishi Jyoti Yojana. Rs 4900 crore has been earmarked for Mukyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. The government will provide Rs 125 as bonus on MSP of wheat. Rs 600 crore provisioned for zero per cent loan to farmers.

Health facilities

Government has made provision of Rs 21,444 crore for health sector and it is 34% more from the previous year. In 2024-25, three more government medical colleges-Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni would become functional. In next two years, government intends to start eight more government medical colleges in state. Currently, 14 government medical colleges are functioning in state.

Women and child development

A sum of Rs 26,560 crore has been earmarked for women and Child Development which is 81% more than 2023-24. Rs 1,21,997 has been provisioned for gender budget.

Education

Government has allocated Rs 52, 682 crore for education sector. Around 150 CM Rise School will start functioning from new buildings in 2024-25. For CM Rise Schools, Rs 2,737 crore has been provisioned. Under PM Shri Yojana, around 730 schools have been identified wherein education quality would be improved and physical resources upgraded. For better education to children of backward tribal community like Bega, Bharia, Saharia, 22 new hostels would be started under PM Jan Man Yojana. Under integrated scholarship scheme, free uniform would be given to around 63 lakh students. Meanwhile, 22 new ITI would be started in the state.

Sports and Youth Welfare

A sum of Rs 586 crore has been earmarked for Sports and Youth Welfare. To promote sports tourism, sports complex of international level will be constructed in Nathu Berkheda, Bhopal and international level sports science centre will be established.

Schedule caste and Schedule Tribe

To bring tribals into the main stream, state government has allotted Rs 40, 804 crore under ST Sub Plan. This sum is Rs 3, 856 crore more than the last year. Total 94 CM Rise Schools have been sanctioned in tribal areas. To provide free meals to families from special backward tribes including Bega, Bharita, Saharia (by the average of Rs 1,500 per month to every family), provision of Rs 450 crore has been done.

For Schedule Caste welfare works, government has earmarked Rs 27,900 crore under SC Sub Plan.

Industry and business

Government has provisioned Rs 4, 190 crore for industrial sector which is 40% more from last year. To attract investment, government intends to organise Global Investors Summit at start of next year.

Panchayat and Gramin Vikas

A whopping sum of Rs 27,870 crore has been provisioned for Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Under PM Krishi Sichai Yojana, target of constructing 1,000 water holding structures has been set.