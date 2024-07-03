Indore: 28 Students Of Coaching Institute Suffer From Food Poisoning After Shelter Home Mishap

Indore: 28 Students Of Coaching Institute Fall Victim To Food Poisoning; Collector Visit Them In MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the Indore Shelter Home mishap, another health-related case has been reported in the city on Wednesday, in which 28 students of Physical Academy located in Navlakha fell victim to food poisoning.

According to information, all the 28 students of the coaching institute were rushed to MY Hospital immediately after they started feeling uneasy. They are admitted at the hospital and are undergoing treatment at present. The patients also include girl students.

However, the condition of all is said to be out of danger. As soon as they reached the hospital, the doctors started treatment. At the same time, the incident has been reported to Sanyogitaganj police.

Indore Collector visited MY Hospital

After being informed, Indore Collector Asheesh Singh also reached MY Hospital to check the condition of admitted students.

As per police, out of 28 students, some of the students have been identified as - Ashok Kumar Shukla (19), Riya Kumari (18), Payal (20), Suhana (19) and Neha (17.5) years.

Acting on the serious matter, Sanyogita Ganj police has taken the same into cognizance and interrogated the coaching institute. It is also being investigated who ate what in the mess last time.

According to the police, whatever the students ate last time and wherever they ate will be investigated. The food samples of the mess will also be sent for investigation.