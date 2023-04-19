WTC 2023 Final: Australia announce 17-man squad to face India; Pat Cummins to lead, Mitchell Marsh marks return

The Australian national selection panel has announced its squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final and the Ashes campaign in England. Mitchell Marsh makes a return to the Test cricket scene after a four-year absence. Despite his injury-ridden past, Marsh has displayed a promising performance in recent times, both in first-class the season, where he scored a rapid-fire century against Tasmania, and in the white-ball formats against India.

Marsh's consistency rewarded

Marsh's re-entry into the squad is a result of his consistent efforts and his potential to influence match outcomes. Despite several injury setbacks in the past, he has persevered and worked hard to maintain his form. His impressive display in the white-ball formats against India has not gone unnoticed, and he has earned his spot in the Test squad through his unwavering determination and performance.

With the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes on the horizon, Marsh's inclusion in the squad provides Australia with a much-needed boost. His all-around capabilities and potential to swing the outcome of matches make him a valuable asset to the team.

World Test Championship Final and Men’s Ashes Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

The core line-up that led Australia to the WTC Final has been retained, and Marcus Harris has been included as the auxiliary opener. The squad consists of four specialist fast bowlers, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland, supplemented by the seam bowling of all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, as well as spin duo Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

Showing faith in the core group

The 17-man squad will assemble in England in late May and will be trimmed down to 15 as per ICC regulations for the World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval from June 7–11. Following the WTC Final, the selected players will prepare for the first two Tests of the Ashes campaign at Edgbaston and Lord’s. The selectors will then revise the group for the last three Ashes Tests at Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

The inclusion of Marcus Harris as the auxiliary opener indicates that the selectors are taking no chances in terms of backup options. The fast bowling unit is a formidable one with Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Boland, and the all-round capabilities of Green and Marsh add depth to the bowling attack. The spin duo of Lyon and Murphy provides a good balance to the squad, and their contribution could be crucial in English conditions.

The selectors have shown faith in the core group that has consistently performed over the past two years. The players will be eager to deliver and cement their place in the team for the Ashes campaign. The Australian team is shaping up well, and with the experience and talent at their disposal, they will be looking to reclaim the urn from England.