'Rahul can bolster their batting': Ravi Shastri backs KL Rahul to make team over KS Bharat for WTC Final

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes KL Rahul should be selected ahead of KS Bharat in India's World Test Championship (WTC) line-up against Australia, which is set to take place at The Oval in England from June 7 to 11.

Rahul scored a fine 75 under pressure to lead India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first One-Day International on Friday. Chasing a target of 189, India were 16/3 and then 39/4, but Rahul held his nerve during a 91-ball knock that included seven fours and a six.

He and Ravindra Jadeja added 108 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand (45 not out). "He has done really well to keep the selectors interested ahead of the WTC final," Shastri said while commentating on India's first ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

Bharat made his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this month, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant. While he was effective against spinners behind the stumps, Bharat's skills were called into question at times during the series.

Furthermore, Bharat didn't do much with the bat throughout the series, with 44 coming in the drawn fourth. Shastri believes Rahul will help India's batting in the World Cup final. "Two things: one for the ODI series when Rohit Sharma returns, and the other for the WTC final.

“India can bolster their batting if Rahul can keep wickets. Rahul can bat in the middle-order No. 5 or No. 6. In England, you have to generally keep wickets from far behind. You don’t have to keep up to the spinners a lot.

“He has 3 more ODIs to go before the IPL. He can cement his place in Indian team,” added the former India batter.