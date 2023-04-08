IPL Glam Squad: Preity Zinta to Kaviya Maran, meet the gorgeous & powerful team owners

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023

Preity Zinta is not just a successful actress but also the co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL team

Preity Zinta co-owns the Punjab franchise along with Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman, among others

Preity Zinta became a cricket lover after she ventured into the Indian Premier League in 2008

Preity Zinta is one of the few IPL team owners who attends almost every match that the franchise plays

Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla (KKR co-owner) and Nita Ambani (MI owner) seen mingling at an IPL auction in Mumbai

Kaviya Maran, co-owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, is the daughter of billionaire media mogul Kalanithi Maran

Just like Preity Zinta, Kaviya Maran also tends to attend most of SRH's IPL games in India

Kaviya Maran also makes it a point to be a part of the IPL auctions, She only raises the paddle to buy the players for the team every time

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta co-own the Kolkata Knigh Riders franchise along with Shah Rukh Khan

Gayatri Reddy, daughter of Deccan Chronicle owner T Venkattram Reddy, owned the now-defunct Deccan Charges franchise in IPL

Deccan Chargers played in the IPL for four seasons and even won the title under Adam Gilchrist's leadership in 2009

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were co-owners of the Rajasthan Royals franchise from 2008 to 2015

Shilpa Shetty seen here with former RR captain Shane Warne and his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley. Warne led RR to victory in the inaugural IPL in 2008

