Big blow for KKR & Team India as Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023, set to miss WTC Final: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders and Team India have been dealt with a massive blow as Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 and is set to miss the ICC World Test Championship final as well due to his back injury.

According to reports, the KKR skipper Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his back which will put him out of action for at least three months.

The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval in London from June 7.

Iyer plagued by back injury

KKR are being led by Nitish Rana in Iyer's absence. The team lost their opening match of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings in Mohali this week.

Iyer's back has been troubling him for a while now and it returned to haunt him during the Border-Gavaskar Test series last month.

Iyer didn't take the field in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad due to the injury and is most certain to miss the entire IPL 2023.

"Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated on by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also," Times of India quoted a source as saying last month.