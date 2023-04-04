IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is in the house, Delhi Capitals skipper attends DC vs GT at Arun Jaitley Stadium; Watch

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday made his first public appearance since his horrific car accident and has come to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch the Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Monday had informed about Pant's arrival.

Pant was ruled out of the IPL 2023 and is likely to miss the entire cricketing season this year due to his injuries.

Pant was seen arriving at the stadium in a big white van and was helped out of the vehicle by DDCA officials. He had a stick in his left hand to help him walk.

DC hang Pant's jersey at dugout

DC had kept Pant's jersey on their dugout in their opening match against Lukcnow Super Giants as a tribute to their injured captain.

DC also appointed David Warner as the replacement skipper in Pant's absence with left-arm spinner Axar Patel as his deputy.

DC have also brought in Abhishek Porel as the wicketkeeping replacement for Pant.

DC put into bat by GT

Delhi Capitals were asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya after he won the toss. DC have handed Abhishek Porel a debut in this match while Rovman Powell has been dropped from the playing XI.