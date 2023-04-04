 IPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk

IPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk

MS Dhoni faced the final over of CSK's innings and took smashed a couple of sixes in three balls before getting out to Mark Wood.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

The IPL is popular in India but there are even more fans of MS Dhoni it seems than the league itself as a whopping 1.7 crore people tuned into Jio Cinema to watch the Chennai Super Kings skipper bat against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Dhoni faced the final over of CSK's innings and took smashed a couple of sixes in three balls before getting out to Mark Wood.

That was the time when the Jio app witnessed the highest traffic as fans logged in to watch Thala Dhoni rewind the clock to hit those lusty blows at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Read Also
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK gives Dwayne Bravo's mother the perfect birthday gift; watch videos
article-image

Dhoni looked in good nick as he connected the balls with the middle of his bat but unfortunately, couldn't carry on much longer and got out while trying to hit a hat-trick of sixes.

CSK return to winning ways

Chennai Super Kings bounced back from the defeat in their first match of IPL 2023 by registering a 12-run victory over KL Rahul's LSG in a high-scoring thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react
article-image

Chennai fans got the perfect as CSK made a winning return to their home ground after a gap of nearly four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and previous water-related issues in the city.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) starred with the bat as CSK posted a mammoth 217 for 7 after being asked to bat first.

All-rounder Moeen Ali then starred with the ball, taking four wickets for 26 runs as CSK restricted LSG to 205 for 7 in 20 overs.

Read Also
From X132 Hellcat to Rajdoot: A glimpse into MS Dhoni's lavish bike fleet
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is in the house, Delhi Capitals skipper attends DC vs GT at Arun Jaitley...

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is in the house, Delhi Capitals skipper attends DC vs GT at Arun Jaitley...

DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Alzarri Joseph on fire, Delhi Capitals on the...

DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Alzarri Joseph on fire, Delhi Capitals on the...

IPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk

IPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk

Big blow for KKR & Team India as Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023, set to miss WTC Final: Report

Big blow for KKR & Team India as Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023, set to miss WTC Final: Report

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK gives Dwayne Bravo's mother the perfect birthday gift; watch videos

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK gives Dwayne Bravo's mother the perfect birthday gift; watch videos