IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react

There was an enthusiastic reception for MS Dhoni as he walked out to the field against Lucknow at the Chepauk. Despite having only one over left, Dhoni managed to leave a lasting impression by hitting back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood. The first six was a fierce cut at third man, while the second one was a short ball that Dhoni pulled for another six. These two impressive shots not only thrilled the crowd but also made Gautam Gambhir, a former India cricketer and part of the support staff of LSG, feel disheartened. Gambhir appeared stunned by Dhoni's excellent display of batting.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Gautam Gambhir's amusing and frustrating reaction to the Dhoni show. Here are some reactions.

