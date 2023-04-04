 IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react

IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react

Gautam Gambhir, who is part of the support staff of LSG looked shell-shocked at Dhoni's sixes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

There was an enthusiastic reception for MS Dhoni as he walked out to the field against Lucknow at the Chepauk. Despite having only one over left, Dhoni managed to leave a lasting impression by hitting back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood. The first six was a fierce cut at third man, while the second one was a short ball that Dhoni pulled for another six. These two impressive shots not only thrilled the crowd but also made Gautam Gambhir, a former India cricketer and part of the support staff of LSG, feel disheartened. Gambhir appeared stunned by Dhoni's excellent display of batting.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Gautam Gambhir's amusing and frustrating reaction to the Dhoni show. Here are some reactions.

Read Also
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni issues strict warning to CSK bowlers, threatens to walk away despite victory
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli responds to 'King' moniker: Says, '...but I do not prefer it

Virat Kohli responds to 'King' moniker: Says, '...but I do not prefer it

IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react

IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg goes viral, fans react

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni issues strict warning to CSK bowlers, threatens to walk away despite victory

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni issues strict warning to CSK bowlers, threatens to walk away despite victory

Ponting pins hopes on Starc and Zampa to shine in 2023 ODI World Cup for Australia

Ponting pins hopes on Starc and Zampa to shine in 2023 ODI World Cup for Australia

Peru's U17 World Cup Dreams Sidelined as FIFA Pulls Hosting Rights

Peru's U17 World Cup Dreams Sidelined as FIFA Pulls Hosting Rights