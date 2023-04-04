IPL 2023: MS Dhoni issues strict warning to CSK bowlers, threatens to walk away despite victory

Chennai Super Kings secured their first points of the IPL 2023 season by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. The victory was extra special for the team as it was achieved at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, after more than 1000 days. Despite the joyous win, CSK captain MS Dhoni expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s fast bowlers and warned them to improve.

Although CSK made a strong comeback after losing their first game of the season, the team needs to address their bowlers’ tendency to give away extra runs.

In their match against LSG at Chepauk, the pacers gave away 13 wides and Tushar Deshpande bowled three no-balls. So far, CSK’s bowlers have conceded a total of 17 wide balls and 7 no-balls in just two matches.

MS Dhoni is known for making unpredictable decisions in pressure situations, but he does not tolerate a bowler repeatedly bowling no-balls. During the post-match presentation, the CSK captain issued a second warning to the team's bowlers, stating that if they don't rectify their mistakes, he will step away from the team.

“Fast bowling - we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing," Dhoni said.

“One more thing is they’ll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they’ll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I’ll be off. The only reason we’ve scored those runs is if the surface is nice," he added.

Chennai Super Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47; Ravi Bishnoi 3-28, Mark Wood 3-49) beat Lucknow Super Giants 205/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 53, Nicholas Pooran 32; Moeen Ali 4-26, Tushar Deshpande 2-45) by 12 runs

