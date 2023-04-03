CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 'Keep a realistic goal in mind', MS Dhoni tells Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday urged his teammates to keep a "realistic goal in mind" as they look to bounce back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 from the defeat in the opening match against Gujarat Titans.

CSK will try to get back to winning ways as they gear up to face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first against Dhoni's CSK.

When asked about how they can win the match, Dhoni said the players need to keep assessing the target.

"Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," Dhoni said after losing the toss in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings have been struggling since last season when they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in history.

CSK XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

LSG XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan