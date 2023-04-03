 IPL 2023: LSG players Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan express their love for MS Dhoni, but with a twist; watch video
LSG are all set to challenge MS Dhoni in his own den as CSK look to bounce back from the opening defeat in their campaign.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Every cricket lover is a fan of MS Dhoni. The former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper is a darling of the masses not just in his home country but also abroad.

Even the youngsters in the opposition team are fans of MSD, who is busy leading CSK in the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Lucknow Super Giants stars Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, along with some other teammates, expressed their love for Dhoni ahead of their blockbuster match in Chennai on Monday.

LSG are all set to challenge Dhoni in his own den as CSK look to bounce back from the opening defeat in their campaign.

But before the match, LSG players appealed to Dhoni to display some of his trademark shots, captaincy decisions and cricketing prowess. But there's twist in the tale.

LSG posted a hilarious video on social media, in which they made several demands while expressing their love for Dhoni. But their demands are very different from what you might expect.

Dhoni's CSK made a poor start to IPL 2023 as they went down in a close opening match against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The yellow brigade will be looking to turn their fortunes around quickly this season and get back to winning ways after enduring their worst season last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

