Watch Video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic World Cup winning six during CSK net practice, video sparks nostalgia

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shared a tweet commemorating the 12th anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup win. The victory saw MS Dhoni and his team beat Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, with the captain scoring the iconic winning six to secure India's second World Cup and first since 1983. CSK's tweet featured a video of Dhoni recreating the magic moment during a practice session, which sparked nostalgia among fans.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was seen in the practice nets, recreating his iconic six. CSK posted a video on Twitter on Sunday of Dhoni's six and captioned it as "When nostalgia strikes!"

Captain's knock to lift the World Cup

Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of Sri Lanka, won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a 275-run target for Team India to chase. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene scored an unbeaten 103. India struggled during their chase, losing key players Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early in the innings, reducing them to 31/2. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga silenced the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

As India's situation began to worsen, Captain Dhoni promoted himself to bat at No. 5. He partnered with teammate Gautam Gambhir, scoring a 91 not out off 79 balls and putting up a 109-run stand, helping India secure victory. Although Gambhir fell three runs short of a century, Dhoni finished the match in style by hitting a six, resulting in India reaching the target with ten balls to spare.

In the IPL opening match held on March 31 at Mumbai's Narendra Modi Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost by five wickets to the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). On April 3, Monday, CSK, who are four-time champions, will play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) led by KL Rahul at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. It's worth noting that this match will be the first time Dhoni will play in front of the home crowd in more than three years.