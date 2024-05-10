GT vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 59: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat/bowl first against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the 59th match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Preview:

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are facing off each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last encounter, CSK defeated GT by 63 runs at the Chepauk Stadium.

The upcoming clash is crucial for GT and CSK as they have to win in order to stay in contention for the playoffs. Shubman Gill-led side has a mediocre campaign as they have only four games in their 11 outings. Looking at the NRR, the Gujarat Titans are virtually out of the playoffs. If they want to stay alive in the tournament by qualifying for the knockout, GT not only need to win the next games but also need to have a better NRR than other better teams fighting for a fourth-place finish.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are having a good campaign under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The defending champions are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with six wins in their 11 outings and accumulated 12 points. The win against Gujarat Titans will