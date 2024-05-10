IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's Record During GT vs CSK Clash In Ahmedabad

Sai Sudharsan and Sachin Tendulkar | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans (GT) talented batter Sai Sudharsan added a feather to his cap in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Sudharsan has become the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the milestone in 25 innings. The 22-year-old shattered the record held by none other than legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who completed 1000 runs in 31 innings.

Overall, Sai Sudharsan is the joint-third fastest alongside Matthew Hayden to complete 1000 runs in the IPL. Tamil Nadu-cricketer accomplished the historic feat when smashed nine runs, including two fours off CSK all-rounder Daryll Mitchell in the 12th over of the Gujarat Titans' batting.

Sai Sudharsan's phenomenal batting was in display as he took Chennai Super Kings bowlers to the cleaners. He stepped up for the team when he was needed the most. In the clash against CSK, Sai Sudharsan notched up his maiden T20 century in 50 balls. He completed his milestone when he hit a maximum off Simarjeet Singh on the final bowl of the 17th over.

Sai Sudharsan formed a 210-run partnership with Shubman Gill to lay a foundation for Gujarat Titans set a stiff target for CSK to chase. He played an incredible innings of 103 off 51 balls until he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

Sai Sudharsan completes 500 runs in IPL 2024

Sai Sudharsan has been in an incredible form in the ongoing IPL season. During his 103-run knock, the 22-year-old has completed 500 runs in an IPL season. He has become the Gujarat Titans' player to complete 500 runs in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Sudharsan has become the latest entrant for the Orange Cap as he has amassed 527 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28 in 12 matches. The youngster has bettered his tally of runs from the previous IPL season, where he aggregated 362 runs in 8 matches.

In IPL career, Sai Sudharsan has aggregated 1034 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 47.00 and a strike rate of 139.17 in 25 matches.

Sudharshan will look to carry on his incredible form in the upcoming matches and pile more runs with an aim of winning the Orange Cap.