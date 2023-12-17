Meet Sai Sudharsan: Team India's Latest Batting Sensation Who Hit 55* On Debut vs SA

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 17, 2023
Sai Sudharsan received his maiden ODI cap to mark his international career in a Pink ODI against South Africa
Sai Sudharsan kicked off his ODI career in style with a half-century to help India win the first ODI against SA by chasing the target of mere 117.
Sai Sudharsan plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, making his debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November 2021
Sai Sudharsan came into spotlight for his performance in TNPL 2021, which lead to IPL franchise taking a note of his talent
Sai Sudharsan was bought by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022. He scored 145 runs, including a century, at an average of 36.25 in five matches
In 2023, Sai Sudharsan had his best IPL season where he scored 362 runs in 8 matches. He scored 96 off 47 balls against CSK in the Final, but Gujarat Titans ended up as runner-ups
In July 2023, Sudharsan slammed an unbeaten 104 off 110 balls for India A against Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Sai Sudharsan played three matches for Surrey and was part of the team that won County Championship 2023
Sai Sudharsan is one of the talent stars to watch out for in future
