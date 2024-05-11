Video: Virat Kohli Meets PBKS Players' Family Members After RCB's 60-Run Win In IPL 2024 Clash In Dharamsala

Virat Kohli with PBKS players' family members | Credits: PBKS Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli met the family members of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) players after the IPL 2024 between two teams at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

RCB keep their playoff hopes alive with a 60-run win over PBKS, who have been officially knocked out of the tournament. After posting a total of 241/7, thanks to brilliant innings by Virat Kohli (92), Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46), Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundled out Punjab Kings for 181 in 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw (61 off 27 balls) and Shashank Singh (37 off 17 balls) steooed up for the team when they were needed the most but their efforts went in vain.

After the match, players from Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were having conversations with each other. However, Virat Kohli met Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh's family members. In a video shared by Punjab Kings on its X handle (formerly Twitter), legendary RCB batter greeted Punjab cricketers' family members with namaste and shared laughter with them. He also clicked pictures with Harpreet and Arshdeep's family members.

Virat Kohli was brutal with the bat as he was taking Punjab Kings' bowlers to the cleaners. His 92-run knock consisted of seven fours and six sixes and batted at a strike rate of 195.74. During his incredible innings, Kohli completed 600 runs and became the first batter to do so in the ongoing IPL season.

Moreover, the 35-year-old completed 1000 runs against Punjab Kings and accomplished the milestone of becoming the first batter to score 1000 runs against different opponents in the history of Indian Premier League. He has aggregated over 1000 runs each against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the race in Orange Cap, with 634 runs. including a century and six fifties, at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51 in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the seventh spot with five wins in their 12 outings and accumulated 10 points.