Inside MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse; From a bike showroom to swimming pools

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023
MS Dhoni has a separate showroom inside his farmhouse for his bikes and cars
Sakshi Dhoni
Dhoni has a massive collection of bikes and cars
Sakshi Dhoni
MSD recently bought a supercharged Jeep Grand Cherokee
Sakshi Dhoni
Dhoni is also a collector of vintage cars
Sakshi Dhoni
MSD takes time out from his busy schedule to do household chores like mowing the lawn
Sakshi Dhoni
Dhoni also has a fully-equipped gym inside his farmhouse
MS Dhoni
The Chennai Super Kings skipper also trains his dogs in the farmhouse
MS Dhoni
Dhoni has three four dogs who love to play with him and his daughter Ziva
Sakshi Dhoni
The farmhouse also has an indoor swimming pool for the family to take a dip in
Ziva Dhoni
The interior decor consists of luxurious time pieces, gorgeous paintings and a massive dining table
Ziva Dhoni
The farmhouse complex is so big that Dhoni is often seen riding his bikes while Ziva loves playing with the dogs and a horse that they recently got
Ziva Dhoni