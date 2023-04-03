 CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo it away; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo it away; Watch

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo it away; Watch

The ground staff were joined by LSG pacer Avesh Khan as they tried in vain to shoo the dog away but it kept finding open spaces to run away before getting caught.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

A bizarre incident took place before the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as a dog delayed start of play after entering the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The ground staff were then joined by Lucknow fast bowler Avesh Khan as they tried in vain to shoo the dog away but it kept finding open spaces to run away before getting caught.

Avesh in fact, started having a bit of fun with the dog as other players waited for it to leave the field so that they can start the match.

It was a hilarious but an embarrassing moment for the Chepauk ground staff as incidents like these have happened in the past at this stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. This is the first time in nearly four years that CSK is playing in front of their home fans who will expect nothing less than a win tonight.

CSK lost their opening match against defending champions Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring thriller and will be looking to bounce back and return to wining ways.

Read Also
IPL 2023: LSG players Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan express their love for MS Dhoni, but with a twist;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams 25-ball 50 after Lucknow bowl

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams 25-ball 50 after Lucknow bowl

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo...

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo...

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 'Keep a realistic goal in mind', MS Dhoni tells Chennai Super Kings

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 'Keep a realistic goal in mind', MS Dhoni tells Chennai Super Kings

FPJ Exclusive: 'India can lead the world in Panja', says Preeti Jhangiani on PPL

FPJ Exclusive: 'India can lead the world in Panja', says Preeti Jhangiani on PPL

IPL 2023: LSG players Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan express their love for MS Dhoni, but with a twist;...

IPL 2023: LSG players Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan express their love for MS Dhoni, but with a twist;...