'Pervert in uniform': Punjab cop caught recording cheerleaders during IPL 2023 game; Watch

After a hiatus of three years, cheerleaders have made a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans were deprived of their high-energy performances due to COVID-19 protocols, but now the situation has improved, and the return of cheerleaders has brought a smile to their faces. Apart from the thrilling games, the cheerleaders have always been a major attraction for IPL fans.

During a recent game between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Mohali stadium, a cop was caught on camera secretly recording a cheerleader's dance.

The cop's camera was fixated on the cheerleaders, who were dressed in their full uniforms, which drew amusing reactions from netizens. However, the policeman was not alone, as other spectators were also spotted recording the cheerleaders' performance.

The presence of cheerleaders at IPL matches adds to the overall entertainment value of the event. With their energetic dance routines and synchronized movements, they pump up the crowd and boost the morale of the players. The absence of cheerleaders in the previous seasons was felt deeply by IPL fans, and their return has added a much-needed element of excitement to the matches.

While the cop's behavior was not appreciated by many, it did highlight the popularity of cheerleaders in the IPL.

Here are some of the reactions:

