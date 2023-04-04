IPL 2023: RCB dealt a massive blow as star batter Rajat Patidar ruled out of tournament due to injury

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise announced on Tuesday that Rajat Patidar, a batter for their team, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury, placing him as the most recent addition to the list of injured players.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB said.