 IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK gives Dwayne Bravo's mother the perfect birthday gift; watch videos
Dwayne Bravo requested the players to wish his mother so the entire team got together to record video messages for her.

Updated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo's mother got the perfect birthday gift from the franchise as she turned 65 on Monday.

What made the occasion even sweeter is that Chennai Super Kings also registered their first win of the season after beating Lucknow Super Giants.

The wishes were led by none other than team captain MS Dhoni, who also asked Bravo's mother so have some cake on her birthday.

Even former CSK players Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa wished Bravo's mother.

"All my mum wanted this year for her birthday was a @chennaiipl win. She got the most perfect gift we won.

"Congratulations to my team and teammates on a great victory. Now help me wish my champion mummy a Happy 65th Birthday 🥳. Best wishes lots of love from her champion son and the entire @chennaiipl team," Bravo wrote on Instagram.

CSK return to winning ways

Chennai Super Kings bounced back from the defeat in their first match of IPL 2023 by registering a 12-run victory over KL Rahul's LSG in a high-scoring thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai fans got the perfect as CSK made a winning return to their home ground after a gap of nearly four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and previous water-related issues in the city.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) starred with the bat as CSK posted a mammoth 217 for 7 after being asked to bat first.

Dhoni also played a cameo, scoring two sixes off three balls and also completed 5,000 runs in the IPL to become the seventh batter and fifth Indian to reach the milestone.

All-rounder Moeen Ali then starred with the ball, taking four wickets for 26 runs as CSK restricted LSG to 205 for 7 in 20 overs.

