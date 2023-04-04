From X132 Hellcat to Rajdoot: A glimpse into MS Dhoni's lavish bike fleet

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023
1) X132 Hellcat The crown jewel of Dhoni's collection. Equipped with a powerful 2.2-liter V2 engine that generates 121 bhp and 190 Nm, and a 5-speed transmission, this motorbike also features carbon-fibre parts. The bike costs a whopping 50 lakhs.
2) Kawasaki Ninja H2 One of the world's fastest-production motorcycles. Its 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged engine generates up to 227 bhp, though Dhoni's 2015 model produces about 190 bhp, possibly more after customization. It delivers 133 Nm of peak torque and tops out at 337 kmph.
3) Ducati 1098, No motorcycle collection is complete without a Ducati, and Dhoni's is no exception. His collection features a rare Ducati 1098. The bike holds a special place among Dhoni's impressive array of rides.
4) BSA Goldstar Dhoni also has a soft spot for vintage motorcycles, such as the well-preserved 1950s BSA Goldstar in his garage. He's often spotted cruising the bike around his hometown of Ranchi.
5) Yamaha RD350 Dhoni's collection also includes several models of the Yamaha RD350, including a custom-built one by restoration expert Syed Jadeer. Dhoni clearly has a soft spot for this classic beauty.
6) Harley Davidson FatBoy Dhoni also owns a 2017 Fatboy with a unique air-cooled 1690 cc V-Twin engine, making it one of the few bikes with this feature. The powerful engine produces up to 77.78 PS (56.8 kW) at 5250 rpm and 132 Nm of torque at 3250 rpm, paired with a 6-speed transmission.
7) Yamaha Rajdoot MS Dhoni's first bike was the pricey Yamaha Rajdoot, a 173 cc motorcycle with a 3-speed constant mesh and top speed of 130 kph. Though a costlier version of the RD350, it was valued for its high performance.