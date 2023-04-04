IPl 2023: CSK's dynamic trio of Dhoni, Raina, and Uthappa reunite in a viral post-match celebration

Monday night's match at Chepauk was an unforgettable experience for the fans as the Super Kings won by 12 runs against the Super Giants in a nail-biting game. However, the post-match events were even more noteworthy. Chennai's former players Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa were in attendance, and after the match, there was a splendid reunion. The CSK franchise shared a picture featuring five CSK legends, including Dhoni, Raina, Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The picture has a caption that read, “No captions. Just live the picture!

The former captain of the Indian cricket team addressed his team's performance after the match and mentioned that they had given away a significant number of 18 extras during the second innings.

“Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they’ll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they’ll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I’ll be off. Only reason we’ve scored those runs is if the surface is nice,” Dhoni warned.