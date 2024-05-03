T20 World Cup 2024: Shamar Joseph & Andre Russell Included As Rovman Powell To Lead 15-Member West Indies Squad

West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) annouced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The Caribbean side became the 10th team after New Zealand, Australia, England, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Oman and Nepal to unveil their players for the showpiece event, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1st.

All-rounder Rovman Powell will be leading the 15-member squad while pacer Alzarri Joseph has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side for the tournament. The squad was announced at the press conference presided by chief selector Desmond Haynes and head coach Darren Sammy in Barbados, where the T20 World Cup final will take place.

The biggest news from the West Indies announcement was the inclusion of the young talented pacer Shamar Joseph. Shamar shot to fame for his heroics in the Caribbean side's historic win against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. All-rounder Andre Russell found his place in the squad for the prestigious event.

Russell made his international comeback in the T20I series against England in December last year. Raston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Jason Holder have been included in the squad. Hetmyer missed his flight to Australia for the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Kyles Mayers missed out from the squad despite playing the T20I series against Australia.

Former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran added to the 15-member squad alongside Akeal Hossain, Gudakesh Motie, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine is not part of the squad as he himself shut the possibility of his international return.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad: Rovman Powell (C), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

West Indies T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

The hosts West Indies have been clubbed in Group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. The two-time champions will begin their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2.

Then, Rovman Powell-led side will play against Uganda on June 9 in Guyana, followed up with much-anticipated clash against New Zealand on June 12 in Trinidad.

West Indies will play their final group stage match against Afghanistan on June 17 in Saint Lucia.

The Men in Maroon are the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2024 due to home advantage. West Indies failed to make it to the main draw of the previous edition of the prestigious tournament.