'Door Is Now Closed': Sunil Narine Shuts Down Possibility Of International Return Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

West Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has shut the door on his international return ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. The Trinidadian took to his official Instagram account and is thankful for players advocating his return, but is happy to be cheering for the squad participating in the event from the sidelines.

Narine, who retired from international cricket in November 2023, has been in stellar form in IPL 2024 for the Knight Riders, having been promoted to the top. The left-hander has plundered 286 runs in 7 matches with a century and half-century each, keeping a strike rate of 176.54. He has also done decently with the ball, picking up 9 scalps at 22.11.

Taking to Instagram, Narine wrote that he has made peace with the decision to retire from international cricket and is not keen on returning.

"I hope this message finds you all well and in good health. I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup."

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappointment, the door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for the West Indies. Guys who have worked over the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best."

Sunil Narine was part of West Indies' squads in the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old had been part of West Indies' squads in the 2012 and 2014 World T20. He snared 9 wickets in 7 matches during the 2012 leg, followed by 6 in 5 games a couple of years later.

The Men in Maroon shockingly missed out on playing in the main draw of the competition the last time. Hence, they will be keen to lift the trophy on this occasion.