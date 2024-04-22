Video: Virat Kohli Explains To KKR Players About His Controversial Dismissal After IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli explaining to KKR players about his dismissal | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli seemed to have not moved on from his contentious dismissal in the team's narrow one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday, April 21.

Kohli faced a full-toss waist-high delivery by Harshit Rana in the 3rd over of the RCB's run-chase. However, the star batter tossed up the ball only to be caught by Rana. The umpire gave out but Virat Kohli took DRS for the no-ball review. To much Kohli's surprise, the third umpire upheld the on-field umpire's decision. He stormed off the field after having an argument with the umpire.

In a video went viral, Virat Kohli was called by the umpire after the awards presentation to have a conversation about his dismissal. The umpire appeared to be explaining to Kohli the rationale behind his dismissal while the star batter apparently discussing about his batting stance while facing the delivery from Harshit Rana.

Virat kohli with the umpire after the match#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/663ttDNs7t — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) April 21, 2024

Another video went viral on social media, where Virat Kohli was explaining to the Kolkata Knight Riders' players about his dismissal after the IPL 2024. Kohli was visibly disappointed by umpire's decision to give him out rather than giving Harshit Rana's delivery as no-ball.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster of the IPL 2024 issued an explanation regarding Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal, stating that RCB batter stepped out of the crease while trying to hit the waist-high full-toss delivery by Harshit Rana and thus, it is out as per the official rule book.

"Virat was indeed out as per the official rule book. The rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease.

In Kohli's situation, while the ball was at waist height when he encountered it, as it crossed the stepping crease, it was below waist height making it a fair delivery basis the official rule." Star Sports wrote on Instagram.