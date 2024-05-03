 T20 World Cup 2024: Ex-New Zealand Cricketer Corey Anderson Included In USA 15-Member Squad, Monank Patel To Lead
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image

The USA Cricket has officially announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The USA will be co-hosting the showpiece event with the West Indies. The USA became the 11th team after West Indies, New Zealand, Australia, England, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Oman and Nepal to unveil their players for the tournament.

Monank Patel will be captaining the side while Aaron Jones has been appointed as the vice-captain for the prestigious tournament. The big news from the squad announcement that former New Zealand Cricketer Corey Anderson will don the US jersey.

Corey Anderson was part of the New Zealand team that ended up as runners-up after losing to Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup Final.

USA Squad:  Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

