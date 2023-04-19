Watch: Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden wicket, defends 20 in last over as MI beat SRH for hat-trick of wins in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad played out yet another thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday with the former emerging victorious by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Chasing 193 for victory, the Sunrisers brought the equation down to 20 in the last over with two wickets in hand and the dangerous Abdul Samad on strike.

Arjun Tendulkar was handed the ball by skipper Rohit Sharma and he managed to give away just 5 runs along with the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Hyderabad finished at 178-all out in 19.5 overs.

Tendulkar's maiden IPL wicket saw him finish with impressive figures of 1 for 18 from 2.5 overs.

'Happy to bowl any time captain asks'

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it.

"Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best," Tendulkar said after the match.

Mayank, Klaasen stage SRH fightback

SRH were struggling at 72 for 4 at one stage but managed to recover thanks to useful contributions from opener Mayank Agarwal (48) and Heinrich Klaasen, who 16-ball 36 brought the hosts back in the reckoning.

But important strikes from Piyush Chawla (2/43) and Jason Behrendorff (2/37) in the final stages took the game away from SRH, who dropped down to ninth on the table with 4 points from 5 games.

MI ride on all-round Cam Green show

MI's third win in a row saw them rise to sixth position with 6 points from five matches.

Earlier, superb knocks from Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma helped Mumbai post 192 for 5 on the board after being asked to bowl first by Hyderabad skipper Aidan Markram.

Green top-scored with 64 not out off 40 balls, his maiden IPL fifty, while Kishan and Varma contributed 38 and 37, respectively.