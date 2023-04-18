 SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma completes 6000 runs to join elite IPL list led by Virat Kohli
SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma reached the milestone in the third over of MI's innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday added another feather to his Indian Premier League (IPL) cap as he completed 6000 runs in the tournament.

The Hitman reached the milestone in the third over of MI's innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Rohit reached the landmark with a boundary off Washington Sundar to become the fourth batter to complete 6000 runs in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli continues to lead the batting charts with 6844 runs ahead of Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan (6477), Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner (6109) and Sharma (MI).

Rohit is the third Indian to achieve the feat.

The 35-year-old got a start but couldn't convert it into a big score. He got out to T Natarajan in the fifth over after scoring 28 runs off 18 balls.

This happened after SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

