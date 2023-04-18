SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Hyderabad opt to bowl, Arjun Tendulkar retains place in Mumbai XI

18 April 2023 07:10 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: M Agarwal, H Klaasen (wk), R Tripathi, H Brook, A Markram (c), A Sharma, B Kumar, M Markande, M Jansen, T Natarajan, W Sundar.
18 April 2023 07:10 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
18 April 2023 07:10 PM IST
Rohit Sharma: It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now. (On MI's bowling) It's work in progress, lot of new guys, young guys who are getting the feel of IPL
18 April 2023 07:10 PM IST
Aiden Markram: We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them.
18 April 2023 07:10 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians
18 April 2023 07:01 PM IST
Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns in Match 25.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)