 SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Hyderabad opt to bowl, Arjun Tendulkar retains place in Mumbai XI
Live Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023: Both SRH and MI will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns in Match 25. Follow our Live Blog for the latest scores and updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: M Agarwal, H Klaasen (wk), R Tripathi, H Brook, A Markram (c), A Sharma, B Kumar, M Markande, M Jansen, T Natarajan, W Sundar.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Rohit Sharma: It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now. (On MI's bowling) It's work in progress, lot of new guys, young guys who are getting the feel of IPL

Aiden Markram: We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns in Match 25.

