Watch: IPL debutant Arjun Tendulkar receives his MI cap from Rohit Sharma as Sara cheers from Wankhede stands

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday and got his maiden cap from none other than Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma before the match.

Arjun, who replaced Rohit in the playing XI for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, got the maiden MI cap from the Hitman, who also had a few words of encouragment for the youngster.

Arjun Tendulkar coming in for Rohit Sharma is the only change that MI have made in their playing XI. MI won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arjun's elder sister Sara Tendulkar is in the stands to cheer for her brother.

She was seen clapping for Arjun as he opened the bowling for MI before being replaced by Duan Jansen.

23-year-old Arjun has played 7 first-class matches in which he's picked 12 wickets. From 7 List A games, the left-arm pacer has 8 wickets. In T20s, Arjun has 12 wickets from 9 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.