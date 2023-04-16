IPL 2023: Chris Gayle reveals his favourite batting partner and its not RCB teammate AB de Villiers; Watch

Chris Gayle, a former West Indies captain and one of the greatest batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has represented multiple franchises during his playing days in the world's richest franchise cricket league. He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings, but he enjoyed his best days in the IPL with the Royal

Gayle's thrill for batting with Virat Kohli

Gayle opened several times with Virat and had many memorable partnerships with AB de Villiers during his time with RCB. When asked to choose his favorite batting partner between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers during a Jio Cinema show, Gayle found it challenging to make a choice. However, he ultimately picked Virat as his favorite batting partner, as he spent more time at the crease with him than with AB de Villiers.

Chris Gayle shared his experience of batting alongside Virat Kohli. Gayle revealed that Virat used to try and dictate too much when they batted together, urging Gayle to take charge from ball one. However, Gayle would remind Kohli that he had 15 T20 centuries under his belt and knew what he was doing. Despite this, Gayle admitted that batting with Virat was a fun experience.Challengers Bangalore.

Gayle's legacy with RCB

Gayle joined RCB as a replacement player in 2011 and played for them until the 2017 season. During his association with the team, he twice finished as the leading run-getter in the IPL and played in the final on two occasions. Despite not winning the trophy, Gayle has fond memories of his time with RCB, where he formed the core of the team's batting unit alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Gayle was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the 2018 auction. In contrast, Virat Kohli remains a key player for the franchise and is currently competing in the ongoing 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the first four matches, Kohli has already scored three fifties and currently ranks third on the leading run getters list. Despite Gayle's departure, it seems that Kohli is still thriving with the RCB.