 Watch: Jos Buttler die hard 'fan girl' reveals her admiration for the England batsman, admits she loves him at IPL practice session
Jos Butler signed an autograph for the young fan, who seemed to be awe-struck by the England batsman, and then posed for a photograph.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image

On the eve of the match against the Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals cricketer Jos Buttler encountered a moment with one of his die-hard fans at the Narendra Modi stadium. The encounter was a heartwarming moment.

As per the clip posted by the Royals, a girl can be seen expressing her admiration for Buttler and the team. Additionally, she confirms her presence at the game scheduled for Sunday. In response to Buttler's inquiry, she affirms enjoying the IPL, and further admits to being an ardent supporter of Buttler since her childhood days.

Butler signed an autograph for the young fan, who seemed to be awe-struck by the England batsman, and then posed for a photograph.

article-image
article-image

Having emerged victorious against the Royals three times, including the final match of the previous season, the Titans have yet to face a defeat from them. However, the Royals are eager to turn the tables this time around. It remains to be seen whether they can achieve it or not, and Sunday's game promises to be an exciting one.

article-image

