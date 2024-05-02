ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Enlists Lahore As Sole Venue For Team India Matches, Claims Report

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi (L). | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly listed out only Lahore as the venue for India for all their matches in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. With a potential visit from India to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, the PCB hopes to make them feel comfortable and help them avoid extensive travelling.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 likely to take place in Pakistan in February 2025, the PCB has enlisted Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi for the two-week tournament. India haven't played in Pakistan since 2008, with the BCCI standing its ground on not sending any team to the neighbouring country following the terror attacks in Mumbai. The two nations last squared off in a bilateral series in 2012-23 and the most recent Test took place in 2007.

PCB has identified Lahore as India's venue for CT 2025 matches so the fans can easily cross the Wagah border and watch the matches.



Also, Indian team will not have to travel or cris-cross the venues to play the matches. They will be based only in one city and avoid travel… — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 1, 2024

The Asia Cup 2023 was also to be held entirely in Pakistan; however, India's presence ensured that it was a hybrid model as the Men in Blue played all their matches in Sri Lanka. Hence, the final decision lies in the hands of the Indian government regarding touring Pakistan.

Champions Trophy could be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since 1996:

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy could also be the first tournament staged by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup when they joined India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts. After India boycotted Pakistan, Sri Lankan team also witnessed attacks on them in 2009, prompting no international cricket in the country for the next 6 years.

Pakistan was also supposed to host the 2009 Champions Trophy, but the security situation meant it was shifted to South Africa. The Men in Green are the defending champions, having won the 2017 edition.