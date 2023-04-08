 'A legendary meet-up': Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni catch up before MI vs CSK at Wankhede; Watch
MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: The legends caught up with each other before the toss and exchanged pleasantries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were all smiles during their meeting at Wankhede Stadium. | BCCI/IPL

The blockbuster clash of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday brought together two of the biggest names in world cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

The legends caught up with each other before the toss and exchanged pleasantries. Both Tendulkar and Dhoni were engrossed in a conversation before the match began.

The Indian Premier League's official social media handles posted a video of Tendulkar and Dhoni together.

"A legendary meet-up," IPL aptly captioned the post.

CSK win toss and opt to bowl at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK had to make two forced changes as Ben Stokes was injured and Moeen Ali wasn't available so they handed a debut to Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius.

MI meanwhile, have rested England pacer Jofra Archer as a precautionary measure and brought in Tristan Stubbs.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

