RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson flies like Superman to take stunning catch leaving Netizens in awe; Watch

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson pulled off the catch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the team's ongoing encounter against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati on Saturday.

The commentators on air and the fans at the Baraspara Cricket stadium could not believe what they saw when Samson pulled off a screamer behind the stumps to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.

The dismissal took place in the third ball of DC's run chase when Trent Boult bowled a full delivery which moved slightly away from right-handed Shaw in the air. The batter looked to play an expansive drive on the on-side but got a thick outside-edge.

The ball was flying between the wicketkeeper and first slip. That is when Samson stuck his right glove out and dove full stretch in the hope of catching the ball.

Luckily the ball stuck in the webbing of his glove. Samson managed to grab a hold of it and didn't even drop it after his arm hit the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Murali Kartik on air went bezerk in the commentary box as did the home crowd as they stood up to applaud the stunning catch from Samson which reduced DC to 0/1 in 0.3 overs.

This happened after the Royals put up a challenging total of 199 for 4 in 20 overs after being asked to to bat first by Samson, who won the toss and elected to field first.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 79 while fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 60 and Shimron Hetmyer pitched in with 39 not out off 21 balls to help RR reach near 200 on a good batting track.

Mukesh Kumar (2/36), Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) and Rovman Powell (1/18) were the pick of the DC bowlers.