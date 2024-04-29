Viral Pic: Ardent CSK Fan Does 'Silence' Gesture After The Team's Win vs SRH In IPL 2024 Clash At Chepauk

CSK fan's silence gesture after the team's team against SRH | Credits: Mufaddal Vohra Twitter

An ardent fan of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with a silence gesture after their team's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28.

Chennai Super Kings returned to their winning ways with a convincing 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. After posting a total of 212/3, thanks to brilliant performances by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98), Daryll Mitchell (52) and Shivam Dube (39), CSK bundled out SRH for 134 in 18.5 overs.

Tushar Deshpande led the bowling attack as he picked four wickets (4/27) while Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) took two scalps each.

After Chennai Super Kings won the match, the crowd at the Chepauk Stadium burst into joy and excitement as the Yellow Brigade continued their unbeaten run at the home venue. However, an ardent CSK in the crowd did a silence gesture towards Sunrisers Hyderabad's team. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

A CSK fan with 'silence' gesture at the Chepauk Stadium. pic.twitter.com/2An1shRYrW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2024

The 'silence' gesture gained popularity after Pat Cummins commented on the ODI World Cup 2023 Final against India that there's nothing better than making the crowd go silent in the sport. After Cummins was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 20.5 crore, the SRH fans celebrate the team's victory by putting finger on their lips as indirectly trolling the opposition's teams.