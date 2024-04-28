Video: Daryl Mitchell's Wife Nudges Their Daughter To Clap As CSK Batter Reaches His Half-Century At Chepauk vs SRH

Daryl Mitchell's family. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings batter Daryl Mitchell's wife adorably nudged their daughter to clap for him after her father reached his half-century in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. The franchise's official handle on X shared a video of the same on their social media handle.

Mitchell, who has had a lean run in this year's tournament, returned to form with a 32-ball 52, laced with 7 fours and a six. The New Zealand cricketer reached his maiden half-century in IPL 2024 in 29 deliveries in the 13th over of the innings and was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat as he mishit a full-toss to mid-wicket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad stars again to set the SunRisers Hyderad a stiff target at the Chepauk:

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad spearheaded with a sensational innings of 98, which proved the catalyst for the steep total of 212 in 20 overs. After Ajinkya Rahane departed cheaply, Gaikwad joined hands with Mitchell to stitch a 126-run partnership.

Following Mitchelll's departure, Shivam Dube dished out some big hits and added 74 with Gaikwad. When on 98, the CSK skipper holed out to long-on off Natarajan's bowling, missing out agonizingly on back-to-back hundreds.

The Super Kings are coming off a crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Marcus Stoinis blasted a brutal 124 off 63 deliveries. The SunRisers also lost their previous game to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).