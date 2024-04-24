Viral Video: Lone LSG Fan Amidst Sea of Yellow Joyously Celebrates Team's Win Against CSK At Chepauk Stadium

LSG fan celebrating team's win | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants' fan was spotted to be celebrating the team's six-wicket over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in joy and exhilaration at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, April 24.

Lucknow Super Giants managed to chase down the hefty target of 211 despite losing two early wickets in opener Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul. Marcus Stoinis emerged as the star performer of the match as he played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 124 off 64 balls at an impressive strike rate of 196.83. His knock consisted of 13 fours and 7 sixes.

Stoinis stitched a crucial 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Nicholas Pooran (34) and another 54-run stand with Deepak Hooda (17*) for the fifth wicket to pull off the chase for LSG.

After Stoinis hit the winning runs, there was disappointment on the faces of the CSK fans as their team failed to home victory. However, amidst the sea of yellow in the stands of the Chepauk Stadium, lone LSG fan was excitedly celebrating the team's victory while Chennai fans wear dejected looks after the hosts' defeat. In a video that went viral on social, an LSG fan was jumping in joy alone in the stands filled with CSK fans.

Literally this is me as LSG fan in my friends circle ✊ pic.twitter.com/Aej0Rp6XTp — pluto (@ReddyChan_) April 23, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants remained unbeaten against Chennai Super Kings as they defeated the defending champions in home and away in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In their first encounter, LSG defeated CSK by 8 wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. With a target of 177, Skipper KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) helped the team pull off the chase.

Nicholas Pooran too contributed in LSG's run-chase as he played an unbeaten quickfire knock of 23 off 12 balls.

LSG move to 4th spot after win vs CSK

Following a six-wicket win over Chenani Super Kings, LSG earned two crucial points and broke into top five on the points with 10 points after 8 matches in the IPL 2024.

KL Rahul-led side had a disappointing start to their campaign as they lost the opening match to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. However, LSG bounced back with three wins on the trot against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Gaints' 3-match winning streak came to an end with two successive defeats Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders before registering home and away wins against Chennai Super Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants will look to consolidate their top 4 spot when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 27, Saturday.