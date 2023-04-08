IPL 2023: SRH owner Kaviya Maran's reaction to LSG's Kyle Mayers's dismissal sets internet ablaze; watch

SRH owner Kaviya Maran's reaction to LSG's Kyle Mayers's dismissal sets internet ablaze_ Watch |

Kaviya Maran, the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad, has become a viral sensation on social media for her reaction to the dismissal of West Indian cricketer Kyle Mayers during a match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Incident

During the match, Mayers was caught behind off the bowling of Trent Boult, and Maran's reaction was caught on camera. In the video, she can be seen jumping up from her seat, clapping and cheering as if celebrating the wicket.

The Video Goes Viral

The video of Maran's reaction went viral on social media platforms, with many users commenting on her enthusiasm for the game. Some praised her for being a passionate owner, while others criticized her for not maintaining professionalism.

Maran Responds

Following the social media frenzy, Maran took to Twitter to clarify her stance, stating that her reaction was a result of her passion for the game and her team. She also added that she respected Mayers as a player and that her reaction was not intended to belittle his efforts.

Reactions from Fans and Critics

While Maran received a lot of support from fans, some critics argued that her behavior was unprofessional and did not reflect well on the IPL. Others defended her actions, stating that her enthusiasm was a testament to her love for the game and her team.

What happened in the match

Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 tournament, winning by five wickets and taking the top spot in the standings for the moment. With two wins in three games and a net run rate of 1.358, the KL Rahul-led team is currently leading the league. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the bottom of the table, having lost both of their matches and having a net run rate of -2.867.

Krunal Pandya, a spin all-rounder, was the standout performer of the match, taking three wickets for just 18 runs and also scoring a crucial 34 runs off 23 balls to secure Lucknow Super Giants their second win of the season. He managed to dismiss the top-order of Sunrisers Hyderabad, including Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, and skipper Aiden Markram. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra also played a key role, taking two wickets for 23 runs.

Rahul Tripathi was the highest scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad, making 35 runs off 41 balls.