WATCH: Indigo pilot announces 'he's an MS Dhoni fan, wants him to continue as captain' while CSK team was on board

Viral Video: Indigo pilot cheers for CSK & announces he's an MS Dhoni fan while having the IPL team was onboard

The IPL season has begun and it's the time when the love and fandom for the city-based franchise team and its players increase. From people wearing colour-coded dresses on match day to using social media for expressing excitement towards the game, fans do it all.

How about meeting your favourite cricketer in person someday? An Indigo pilot was overwhelmed to see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team onboard. Taking to the announcement system, he brought to notice that he was a huge fan of CSK captain 'Thala' MS Dhoni. "I'm a huge fan. Please continue to be a captain of CSK," we can hear the pilot in the viral video.

The video was shared on Twitter by an MS Dhoni fan page. In the footage, we could hear the pilot give a shout-out to Dwayne Bravo, along with the Indian cricketer. Since being shared online, the video has impressed several netizens and attracted over 90K views.

On Friday, amidst the ongoing cricket season, CSK's 'Thala' was at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. He was a part of the special felicitation ceremony as the Maharashtra Cricket Association immortalized the seats near which his 2011 World Cup-winning six landed at the Stadium.